Two days after a lockdown in response to a social media threat, Lafayette High is on lockdown again.
A spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Thursday's lockdown but offered no details. However, media reports point to an Instagram page dedicated to school threats that names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.
Lafayette Police say the school was placed on lockdown after they became aware of the threat. More officers are on their way to the school now, a spokesperson said.
On Monday, the school was placed on lockdown for five hours after police were notified of a social media post threatening to kill students and staff members. During the lockdown, while officers were on scene, the 911 call center received a call stating there was a student on campus with a gun near one of the buildings. Law enforcement searched the campus, along with all buildings and no student was found to be in possession of a firearm.
An LHS student was detained and interviewed by investigators regarding the anonymous phone call to 911. The juvenile student was arrested for terrorizing and booked into the juvenile detention center for terrorizing.
LPSS was informed of a second threat to Lafayette High via Instagram on Monday evening, which led to students being subjected to metal detection and wanding when they arrived on campus Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, a 16-year-old Northside High student was arrested after police say he made threats to “shoot up the school.”