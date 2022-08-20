One person was killed after a vehicle struck a horse in St. Martin Parish early Saturday.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1700 block of Duchamp Road at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a crash. Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling south on Duchamp Road when it struck a horse, Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Kealin Baptiste, 28, of St. Martinville, was a passenger in the vehicle and was found unresponsive at the scene. Baptiste was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Both Baptiste and the driver were wearing seatbelts, Higgins said.
The crash remains under investigation.