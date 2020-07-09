A 20-year-old man was arrested on attempted-murder following a shooting on Rim Road Thursday afternoon, Lafayette Police say.
Officers responded to a disturbance involving a firearm around 2:30 p.m. and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso in the 600 block of Rim Road.
First responders provided medical attention until Acadian Ambulance personnel arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The suspect, Lane Domec of Lafayette, was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder after an interview with investigators, Griffin said.