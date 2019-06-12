Holden Matthews, the suspect accused of burning three historically black St. Landry churches in a 10-day span earlier this year, has been charged with hate crimes and other charges by a federal grand jury.
The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charges Matthews with three counts of intentional damage to religious property, a hate crime charge under the federal Church Arson Prevention Act, and three counts of using fire to commit a felony. The charges were filed Thursday.
The three churches – St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas – were destroyed between March 26 and April 4. Matthews, the 21-year-old son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, was arrested in the fires after physical evidence and video surveillance linked him to the crimes.
The federal indictment alleged Matthews burned each of the churches “because of the religious character of that property.” The indictment did not reference a potential racial bias in the attacks.
The federal charges come on top of six state charges levied in mid-April, including three charges under the state hate crimes statute. In addition to the hate crimes counts, Matthews faces two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph and Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said in a release that freedom of religion is a cornerstone of U.S. democracy and should be protected.
“Churches are vital places of worship and fellowship for our citizens and bind us together as a community. Our freedom to safely congregate in these churches and exercise our religious beliefs must be jealously guarded,” Joseph said. “Today we are one step closer to justice for the parishioners of these churches and the St. Landry Parish communities affected by these acts.”
The intentional damage to religious properties charges carry a maximum prison term of 20 years per count. The first count of using fire to commit a felony carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years followed by 20 years for the subsequent counts, with all being served consecutively, the release said.
Matthews also faces up to three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution for each of the counts, the release said.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dominic Rossetti and John Luke Walker and trial attorney Risa Berkower of the Justice Department’s Criminal Section, Civil Rights Division, are prosecuting the case.