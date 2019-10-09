Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run.
Surveillance footage shows the unidentified vehicle driving southbound on Acadian Hills Lane at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 1, roughly the same time 19-year-old Kirk Broussard was fatally struck while riding his bicycle in the 100 block of Acadian Hills Lane.
Broussard was lying in the roadway when officers arrived around 8:50 p.m., and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver, a release said. Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.