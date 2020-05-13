A Lafayette man wanted after shooting another man on Lourdes Street Saturday was arrested on attempted murder.
Chad Credeur, 37, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder Monday. Credeur’s bond is currently set at $200,000, according to online booking records.
Credeur is accused of shooting a man in the stomach following a verbal altercation in the 400 block of Lourdes Street. The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. and a witness saw Credeur flee the scene before law enforcement arrived, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The injured man was treated at the scene by first responders and taken to a local hospital.