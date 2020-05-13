Chad Credeur 1.jpg (copy)

Chad Credeur is accused of shooting another man in the stomach during an altercation in the 400 block of Lourdes Street. Credeur, 37, was booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder in the case on Monday, May 11, 2020. 

 Lafayette Police Department

A Lafayette man wanted after shooting another man on Lourdes Street Saturday was arrested on attempted murder.

Chad Credeur, 37, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder Monday. Credeur’s bond is currently set at $200,000, according to online booking records.

Credeur is accused of shooting a man in the stomach following a verbal altercation in the 400 block of Lourdes Street. The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. and a witness saw Credeur flee the scene before law enforcement arrived, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.

The injured man was treated at the scene by first responders and taken to a local hospital.

