Two suspects have been arrested following a drive-by shooting that targeted an Abbeville residence, police say.
Tra’Maine Wiltz and Iverson Allen-Spencer, both 19-year-old residents of Abbeville, were arrested Wednesday on a count each of principal to attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after a reported drive-by shooting at a residence on South East Street.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. Abbeville Police Department officers responded to reported gunshots in the 800 block of South East Street and determined suspects in a vehicle fired rounds from high powered rifles at a residence, Abbeville PD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Detectives located the suspect vehicle on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop, but Wiltz and Allen-Spencer fled and eventually crashed in a ditch off Woodlawn Road with police in pursuit, Touchet said.
More arrests are expected in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511, the department’s anonymous tip line at 337-892-6777 or CrimeStoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS.