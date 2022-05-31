sirens stock police lights

File photo

The Lafayette man who was shot and killed during an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday has been identified, Lafayette police say.

Lavar Manuel, 43, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lafayette Police Department was contacted for a welfare check. Investigators determined Manuel was shot during an early morning domestic altercation with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, a department spokesperson said in a statement.

McAfee fled in her boyfriend’s vehicle and later turned herself over to authorities in Longview, where she was arrested on a count each of second-degree murder and unauthorized use of an automobile.

