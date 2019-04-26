A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder after authorities say he shot at a group of children and adults at a Breaux Bridge home April 11.
Tyrell Livings, 23, was arrested by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning when they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Clifton Angelle Road in Breaux Bridge. Deputies found Livings and a stash of illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Livings was wanted in an April 11 drive-by shooting after investigators say he and another suspect shot at a group of 10 people gathered in the yard of a home on Roy J. Melancon Road, including three children under 10 years old.
No one was injured in the shooting, the release said.
In total, Livings was arrested on 17 counts and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
He was booked on 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 drugs, including marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids; three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2 drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, the release said.
Authorities seized 105 grams of marijuana, 305 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 24.8 grams of methamphetamine, 8.2 grams of cocaine, and 6.5 grams of crack cocaine from the home.