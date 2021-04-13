Two people are in the hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting on Parklane Road Tuesday morning, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
David Kissel, 42, was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count each of second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment by an armed offender. Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Parklane Road around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after a reported shooting and found the first victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, a statement said.
Deputies searching the property found a camper, where Kissel was inside with a second victim. Negotiators urged Kissel to surrender, while SWAT team members were able to enter the camper and rescue the second shooting victim. That person was also transported to a local hospital, LPSO said.
Negotiators continued to speak with Kissel and eventually convinced him to surrender. Both victims were listed in stable condition as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.