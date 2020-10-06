A Carencro man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Lafayette Parish Monday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. near Interstate 49 mile marker eight when Jeremy Jackson, 41, struck a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at a high rate of speed. The Suburban then rear-ended a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 74-year-old John Lee of Scott, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Jackson’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado then crossed the median and struck the driver’s side of a southbound 1997 Ford Ranger, which was then struck by a Jeep Wrangler. Jackson was unrestrained and died at the scene. His passenger was also unrestrained and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the release said.
All other drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts and suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, Gossen said.
Troopers determined Lee, the driver of the Avalanche, was impaired at the time of the crash. He was booked on first-offense DWI and impeding the flow of traffic. Toxicology samples were also taken from Jackson and the drivers of the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Ranger, who were unnamed.
The crash remains under investigation.