A parent was arrested Monday after an Opelousas High school resource officer determined she came onto campus and fought with a student.
The fight happened amid “several physical altercations that spontaneously occurred between several groups of students.” Once those were under control, the officer learned the mother had come on campus without checking in and “engaged in a physical confrontation with a student that was allegedly having ongoing issues with the parent’s child,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
The parent, 37-year-old Kayla Bias of Opelousas, was arrested on a count each of disturbing the peace by fighting and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.