A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting on North University Avenue.
The 17-year-old male was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Offender Task Force and booked on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons. The teen is accused of shooting 18-year-old Damien George on Saturday, a statement from Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The shooting happened at a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue around 11:30 p.m. George was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest by first responders and was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Griffin said.
The 17-year-old suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but a surveillance photo of the teenager was circulated. His identity has not been released by authorities.
Griffin said in addition to the homicide, the teen has unrelated active warrants for armed robbery and aggravated second-degree battery.