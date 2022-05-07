A Lafayette Police Officer involved in an Iberville Parish crash in April has been arrested on several charges including driving while intoxicated.
Lt. Todd M. Alcorn was booked Friday afternoon on charges including driving while intoxicated, wreckless operation of a vehicle, first-degree vehicle negligent injuring and open alcohol container, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
The arrest stems from an April 10 crash on Interstate 10 just east of Whiskey Bay in Iberville Parish.
In that crash, State Police say Alcorn's car hit the bridge rail as he was traveling on I-10. His vehicle became disabled in the left lane, and it was hit by another westbound car.
Alcorn was in a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition following the crash. The driver of the other car was also injured.
State Police believed that impairment was a factor in the crash. Alcorn was not on duty and was driving a personal vehicle.
Alcorn was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail but, as of Friday night, had bonded out.