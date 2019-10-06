The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a 36-year-old man named Oliver Martin after narcotics agents discovered drugs, guns and more than $250,000 in cash at his Carencro home over the weekend.
Agents discovered one pound of heroin with fentanyl, one pound of methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine and five pounds of marijuana Saturday morning while executing a search warrant of Martin's residence in the 1100 block of La. 1252 in Carencro. Agents also found MDMA, promethazine and other Schedule V drugs; several firearms that had their serial numbers removed; and $253,705 in cash.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Oliver Martin.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying his whereabouts. If you have any information, contact 337-232-9211. You may also submit a tip using the mobile app or contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.