A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rayne man, KATC-TV reported.
The Rayne Police Department said that detectives arrested Edward D. Nickson, 26, on Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting death of Johnathan Dixon, 22.
Dixon was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the King City Grocery Store on West Jeff Davis Avenue on Sunday.
Nickson was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
The investigation remains open and police said that more arrests are imminent.
A vigil was held for Dixon on Sunday evening.
"For all the viewers that, you're thinking about owning a gun because it makes you cool, shooting a gun because you think it gives you street credibility. It doesn't," Dixon's father, Roderick Freeman, said. "You know, we have grandkids that grow up without their dad. Me, my wife and his father had to grow up without our son, his siblings have to grow up without their older brother. Nobody wins in the end."