A Lafayette police officer shot a person Tuesday night while responding to “criminal activity” in the 400 block of Hilda Street, according to a State Police news release. The person is now in stable condition at a local hospital.
Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m., State Police said.
“Upon arrival, an officer encountered a subject. At some point during the encounter, the officer discharged his weapon striking the subject,” the release states.
Authorities have not explained the nature of the suspected criminal activity, whether the injured person was armed or any other circumstances of the shooting.
State Police on Wednesday morning identified the 19-year-old person who was shot. The Advocate is not naming the person because it's not clear if the person is a suspect in any crime.
Asked in an email if the person is a suspect in a crime, State Police spokesman Thomas Gossen would say only that "at this time everything is under review."
No officers were injured.