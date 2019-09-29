The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance in locating Markena Miller, according to a report from KATC.
The 16-year-old Lafayette girl ran away from home on Friday, authorities said. She's described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 100 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.
If you see Miller, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477. You can also submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.