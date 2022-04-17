Police believe two Thursday shootings, including one at a large gathering at Moore Park, were related to "senior skip day," KATC reports.
The first shooting of the two happened just after 5 p.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Surrey and 12th streets in Lafayette. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old girl had been struck by bullet fragments while in a car. She was taken to the hospital where she is in good condition.
Police say her vehicle was caught in the crossfire, as people in two to three other vehicles started shooting at one another. The victim's vehicle was not involved in the incident.
Then just before 8 p.m. Thursday, officers received reports of multiple gunshots at Moore Park. On arrival, officers found two girls, 17 and 18 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates a large group of people were at the park when multiple gunshots were fired.
So far no arrests in either case. If you have any information call Lafayette Parish Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS.