A Lafayette insurance agent has been arrested after an investigtion into alleged insurance fraud.
The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued a cease & desist order in September to suspend the producer license of Lafayette insurance agent Matthew Sias because of allegations of insurance fraud.
Later that same month, Louisiana State Police initiated an investigation into the matter and determined illegal fraudulent activity had taken place, according to a statement from spokesperson Thomas Gossen. Sias, Gossen said, allegedly committed insurance fraud between December 2019 through September 2020.
On Monday, Sias was arrested and charged with three counts of producer fraud, four counts of felony theft and one count of automobile insurance fraud.
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.
Anyone with knowledge of a fraudulent insurance scheme is encouraged to report the activity to the Louisiana State Police by calling (225) 925-3701 or via email at insurance.fraud.unit@dps.la.gov.