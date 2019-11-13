Laf fire truck_0059.JPG
A dog was rescued from an apartment Tuesday after firefighters responded to a commercial fire at the Ile Des Cannes Apartment Complex, according to KATC.

Firefighters say they responded to a call Tuesday of smoke emitting from a downstairs apartment.

Once on scene, firefighters gained entry into the apartment and found the kitchen and living room filled with smoke.

A dog was found inside a kennel in the living room.

The animal was quickly removed from the home as firefighters investigated the cause of the smoke.

