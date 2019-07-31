Three Baker men were arrested Monday after Lafayette officers found roughly $86,000 in drugs in their vehicle.
Reginald Webb, Quenton Vessel Jr. and Jaleel Mitchell were arrested on counts of possession of Schedule II and Schedule V narcotics after officers found over 5,600 mL of promethazine and 3,000 hydrocodone tablets during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post from the Lafayette Police Department.
The men were stopped while traveling east on Interstate 10.
As of Wednesday evening, Mitchell and Vessel remained in the Lafayette Parish Jail on $15,000 bond, according to online booking records.