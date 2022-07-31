Police are investigating a shooting in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police.
A gunshot struck a 16-year-old male on his left leg and arm. None of the injuries are life threatening, according to police.
Juvenile convicted of 2021 murder in St. Landry Parish
A juvenile was convicted of murder Friday in a St. Landry Parish courthouse, according to St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre.
The defendant, a juvenile, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of 31-year-old Donavon Reed of Eunice along with attempted second-degree murder and the illegal carrying of a firearm by a juvenile, according to St. Landry district attorney
The defendant was 14 years old at the time of the shooting in downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. Eunice Police arrested the teen for fatally shooting Reed and wounding another adult person, Troy Godfrey, according to Pitre.