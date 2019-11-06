A 24-year-old New Iberia man is accused of attempted murder for shooting a teen multiple times in August, according to Lafayette Police.
On Tuesday, Anthony Michael Gary was apprehended by the United States Marshals Violent Offender Task Force with the assistance of the Lafayette City Marshals Office.
Gary is accused of shooting a 17-year-old male multiple times on Aug. 13, in the Shoppers Value parking lot on Moss Street. The teen survived, according to police.
Gary was transported to the Lafayette Parish Jail and booked on an active warrant for attempted first-degree murder and possession with attempt to distribute schedule I narcotics.