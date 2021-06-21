A Lafayette woman died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway, according to Lafayette Police.
Lafayette Police responded to a major accident at approximately 10:54 p.m. Saturday involving a pedestrian. The woman, Benicisa Mouton, 54, is believed to have entered the roadway after witnessing her dog being hit by another vehicle. After entering the roadway, Mouton was hit by a vehicle travelling south on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.
Mouton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was proven to not be under the influence of alcohol, and no citations have been issued, police said.
This investigation is on-going by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit