The boyfriend of a Pineville woman found murdered in St. Landry Parish on Wednesday has been identified as the suspect.
Alana Michelle Zuccaro was missing since March 20. Her boyfriend, Robert McPhearson, was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for an unrelated incident, and later told investigators there and in Pointe Coupee Parish that Zuccaro was murdered.
McPhearson provided investigators "with the location of Ms. Zuccaro’s body and the circumstances surrounding the murder," according to a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office news release. A Sheriff's Office spokesman said McPhearson is a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.