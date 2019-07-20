Funeral arrangements have been set for Lt. Paul Lancon, the Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputy killed in a fire at his mobile home in Erath Tuesday.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard. Internment will follow at the Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation is behind held at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and will continue Monday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.
Lancon, 35, and his roommate, another deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, were sleeping when the fire started Tuesday. Firefighters arrived on scene about 1:15 p.m. and found the home in flames and the roommate outside suffering from smoke inhalation and first-degree burns.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said initial findings point to an electrical malfunction.
Lancon’s obituary described him as a jovial trumpeter, gamer and movie enthusiast who was loved by many.
“Paul could always be counted on to make one laugh with his jovial personality and his lighthearted demeanor. Everyone who knew him has funny memories to look back on and cherish,” the obituary said.