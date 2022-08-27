The Lafayette Fire Department has identified the victim killed in an Aug. 20 house fire in Youngsville.
Jordy Dugas, 33, was found dead inside a bedroom in a home at 812 Austin Road in Youngsville after firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. The home’s other two occupants were outside when emergency responders arrived around 10:15 a.m. and alerted firefighters that Dugas was still inside, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
Dugas’ cause of death is awaiting confirmation from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.