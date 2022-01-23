Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was placed on administrative leave and removed as interim police chief following a sexual harassment allegation, has been fired, according to a report from The Current.
Multiple sources told The Current Griffin was fired last week from the Lafayette Police Department.
Griffin was previously named as interim police chief in early October after former chief Thomas Glover was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration without explanation.
Two weeks into his tenure, he was placed on administrative leave after a sexual harassment allegation was filed against him.
"If he is guilty of those sexual harassment allegations, termination is definitely in order," said Marja Broussard, a Lafayette community activist who first brought up sexual harrasment charges Griffin during an Oct. 19 City Council meeting.
"If the investigation finds him guilty and he prosecuted, I believe it will encourage others to stand up, speak out and report such incidents," she said.
"It would be interesting to learn why he was terminated."
This story is breaking and will be updated.