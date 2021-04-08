Three people died overnight in a car crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 10 near Crowley, according to a report from KATC.
Louisiana State Police responded to the accident on I-10 westbound near mile 77 Wednesday around midnight. Police say the crash happened after a car drove east in the westbound lane into oncoming traffic, according to KATC. The two people in that vehicle were killed.
The interstate was closed for six hours following the crash but was reopened Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., according to Louisiana transportation officials.
No other information about the accident was immediately available.