A St. Martin deputy was stabbed by a Nevada woman during a traffic stop in St. Martinville, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursay in a news release.
On Wednesday at approximately 11:15 a.m., deputies received information about a suspicious person knocking on a door and asking the homeowner for a firearm in the 2500 block of Catahoula Highway in St. Martinville. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, a woman who was later identified as Ashley Nicole Burton from Las Vegas, driving a red SUV in the 800 block of East Bridge Street.
After a traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled on foot and left two small children inside the vehicle, according to police. Deputies chased and apprehended Burton, who then used a knife to stab the deputy during the arrest.
The officer was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, Sheriff’s Office said.
Burton, 26, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the charges including trespassing, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, simple escape and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
The woman was then transported to the Iberia Parish Jail for security purposes, and no bond has been set, th sheriff’s office said.