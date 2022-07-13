A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a vehicle occupied by his two children and their mother during a custody exchange.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Macklyn Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after gunfire was reported. Upon arrival, a woman told officers she was dropping off her two children with their father, 24-year-old Jaylon Blackwell, when Blackwell exited his residence, brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots at her vehicle, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
He then fled the scene in his vehicle and was apprehended soon after.
The Lafayette man was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of flight from an officer and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday, Green said.