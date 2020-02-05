Two St. Landry Parish teenagers were arrested Tuesday after accusations they brought a semi-automatic rifle to a soccer game at Beau Chene High School in Arnaudville and pointed the weapon at other attendees.
Alonso Ledezma II, 18, of Eunice, was booked on a count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property, at school sponsored functions or in a firearm free zone.
Julian Ledezma, 17, of Eunice, was booked on aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property, at school sponsored functions or in a firearm free zone.
Alonso Ledezma’s bond was set at $3,500 and Julian Ledezma’s bond was set at $8,500. Both had bonded out of law enforcement custody by Wednesday afternoon, a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
The sheriff’s statement said three witnesses reported seeing Alonso and Julian Ledezma with the weapon and said they pointed it at people in the campus parking lot.
One witness was walking to her vehicle and said she overhead several people arguing. A male threatened to discharge the rifle in the parking lot, grabbed the rifle from his vehicle and pointed it toward several students in the parking lot, then in the air, she told authorities.
Another witness in the parking lot said two people in a white GMC truck were attempting to speak to him but he couldn’t understand what they were saying. A passenger in the back seat of the truck then pointed a black assault rifle in his direction as the truck drove away, the sheriff’s statement said.
Julian Ledezma told detectives during questioning the accused didn’t intend to display the weapon at the soccer game. He said when he opened the back passenger door of their truck Alonso’s AR 5.56 fell out. He picked the gun off the ground and placed it back into the truck. The Ledezmas said they then left school property, Guidroz’s statement said.