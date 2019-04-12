A Lafayette man was arrested after a wrong-number text message launched an investigation into his attempted solicitation of minors, officials say.
Shane Michael Duhon, 33, was booked on 12 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and 12 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor after a two-month long investigation by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a release.
The investigation began in February when a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputy received a text message on their personal cell phone from a wrong number. A Louisiana trooper then posed as a juvenile and exchanged “undercover photographs” with the accused, the statement said.
Duhon was arrested around noon Friday in Lafayette and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail before being transferred to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, the release said.
More charges may be forthcoming, Couvillon said.