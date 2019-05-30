Arrest made in connection with April homicide and home invasion in Cade
An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion and homicide that took place April 20 in Cade, according to a release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim, Justin Primeaux, 23, was shot during a home invasion on Vieux Jacquet Road and subsequently died from his injuries.
Dequincy Jamel Lewis, 27, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the SMPSO. The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
Lewis was initially booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and shortly thereafter, was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of first-degree murder.
At the time of this release, no bond had been set. The investigation remains ongoing and Investigators are asking for anyone with information as to the identity of a second suspect to please contact the sheriff’s office at (337) 394-3071, via private messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030.
Fatal hit-and-run suspect rebooked with more charges
The person accused of causing a Mother’s Day weekend crash that left a 16-year-old girl dead has been rebooked on additional charges.
Records show that Floydiece Debraelle Washington, 31, has been booked with negligent homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, traffic control signals, no proof of insurance and failure to use safety belts.
Washington, of Melville, initially was booked with felony hit-and-run driving. She was arrested again after her bond on a previous, unrelated case was revoked.
A court order indicates that Washington’s bond on an April arrest stipulated that she not engage in any criminal activity — and her arrest this week for the crash violates that requirement.
Washington was arrested April 9 and booked with theft, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.
The Mother's Day crash at Church and Main streets in Opelousas resulted in the death of Princess Washington, who was riding in a car with her brother. Floydiece Washington's car allegedly ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle.
Crowley man dies from injuries after vehicle crash earlier in May
A Crowley man died Thursday after a May 19 crash at the intersection of La. 92 and La. 13 south of Crowley.
Shawn Abshire, 40, succumbed to his injuries at Lafayette General Hospital, Louisiana State Police Troop C spokesman Jesse LaGrange said in a release. Abshire and 18-year-old Brayden Vincent of Morse crashed around 7 p.m. when Abshire failed to yield at the intersection of the state highways.
Abshire was traveling east on La. 92 and Vincent was headed south on La. 13. Abshire wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured, State Police said. Vincent was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.
It’s unclear whether impairment played a role in the crash. Vincent submitted a blood sample but Abshire’s injuries required too much medical care for troopers to obtain a blood sample, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Bullet grazes Church Point man's head during Wednesday shooting
A Church Point man survived a near miss when a bullet grazed his scalp during a Wednesday shooting, KATC reports.
Church Point Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Drive around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Dale Thibodeaux said. Officers arrived on scene and learned the victim was taken to Acadia St. Landry Hospital by family members after being shot in the head.
Doctors determined the injury was a graze, and the man was treated and later released.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Arrests are pending, Thibodeaux said.