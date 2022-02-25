If you knew Wade “Shaq” Vaughns-Smith, you knew he loved his green Chevrolet pickup truck.
In a tribute befitting the man, the Melville community gathered Thursday for a memorial truck parade and candlelight vigil to honor the 20-year-old, who was shot and killed on Feb. 15.
Dozens of trucks and vehicles rolled through the town with police escort; loved ones stared as the seemingly endless line of trucks streamed down the road. One woman exclaimed it was the most people she’d ever seen gathered in Melville at one time.
The riders and others packed around a table of framed photos of Vaughns-Smith, shielding their candles from the rain with cupped hands and umbrellas.
“Heaven is crying with us. When Heaven cries, certainly it represents the pain that we feel, and God is weeping with us,” Pastor Randy Vaughn, a distant cousin and leader of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas, said before the gathered crowd.
Vaughns-Smith, a 2020 graduate of North Central High School in Lebeau, was shot and killed in what the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office described as a jealousy-fueled attack. Vaughns-Smith and his brother, James Preston Allen Vaughns, were chased down in Vaughns-Smith’s truck and the 20-year-old was shot. The truck then crashed into a tree and caught fire.
Port Barre residents Jaden Ardoin, 18, and Jaiman Maurice Mason, 20, have been arrested in Vaughns-Smith’s death and Vaughns’s injury.
Ardoin was booked on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, while Mason was booked on principal to first-degree murder, principal to attempted first-degree murder, failure to report certain felonies and failure to seek assistance, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said Ardoin was enraged because he felt the two men were flirting with his girlfriend at an area gas station where she worked.
The circumstances have left Vaughns-Smith’s loved ones in disbelief.
Renee Adams Okorie, Vaughns-Smith’s cousin, said the Cajun Corner Cafe at the Texaco on U.S. 190 in Krotz Springs was the boys’ favorite place to eat and they and other family members were regular customers. The two were friendly with everyone — bubbly, talkative, laid back and complimentary — and not the type to get involved in drama, she said.
“If drama was to hit his way, Shaq would brush it off with a smile and say, ‘I ain’t worried about that,’” she said.
The 20-year-old and his older brother were more like twins than just brothers, Okorie said.
Wherever one went the other was close behind, and growing up the boys did everything together, even dressing alike. Vaughns attended Thursday’s vigil in a wheelchair; Okorie said he’s been dealt a double shock, both grappling with recovery from his own injuries and the pain of losing his brother.
The pointlessness of Ardoin’s actions makes the situation even harder to swallow.
“You shattered our family. You took our baby boy from us. The life of the party. The cream of the crop. I just hope he finds peace with God,” she said.
The 20-year-old was an All-American type, Okorie said.
He was kind, respectful, hard working and well-mannered. The kind of guy who didn’t have a mean bone in his body and won friends easily. "I love you" was shared often with his friends and family, she said.
He picked up the nickname Shaq as a child because of his strength, drawing comparisons to a mini Shaquille O’Neal, the retired NBA basketball player. He loved being active and tried every sport that caught his attention, including football, track and competitive weightlifting, she said.
He once deadlifted 500 pounds in competition, Okorie said with pride in her voice.
“He tried everything. He wasn’t shy about anything, he just went for it. If you thought he couldn’t do it, that was Shaq, he was going to do it,” Okorie said.
Vaughns-Smith grew up more as Okorie’s brother than her cousin, the 39-year-old said. Photos of him dot her mother’s home alongside photos of Okorie and her sisters.
When Okorie, who now lives in Houston, learned about Vaughns-Smith’s death, she said memories crashed over her: the sound of his voice, driving him to school and doctor’s appointments as a child, him bumping along to music in his truck while cruising around town.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same and that’s the God honest truth…When my sister called and told me, it was like all I could see was him as an infant in my arms,” Okorie said. “This is going to hurt me for the rest of my life.”
Joni Dupont’s daughter Mary has dated Vaughns-Smith since 2018.
The Melville native said Vaughns-Smith had a radiant personality. He was always genuine, warm and talkative. He had taken to calling her mother-in-law when she’d shop at the dollar store where he worked, waving enthusiastically whenever she’d walk in the door, Dupont said with a laugh.
She loved seeing how well he loved and treated her daughter, she said.
“I just knew every time she talked about him her expression lit up and I could tell that he was the light of her life, without a doubt I knew that,” Dupont said.
Seeing Vaughns-Smith’s light snuffed out has been incredibly hard for the small, tight-knit community, family friend Khadiejah Williams said.
Williams grew up alongside Vaughns-Smith’s family and grew closer to his mother, Christine Vaughns-Smith, while working together at the Head Start center in Melville. The 27-year-old helped organize Thursday’s vigil for Vaughns-Smith, driven to do something to help soothe her aching community, she said.
The two were becoming closer friends in adulthood, Williams said. Vaughns-Smith applied the same hard working and determined mentality he brought to high school sports to his work as an adult, recently starting a new career at a plant in Krotz Springs.
He didn’t deserve the painful end he was dealt, she said.
“No matter how much justice he gets, he’s still gone. He’s not coming back,” she said.