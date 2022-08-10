Former Lafayette Police Department officer Wayne Griffin’s appeal of his firing has been delayed as attorneys for Griffin and Lafayette Consolidated Government seek a legal opinion on documents sought in the case.
Griffin’s appeal was set to be heard by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday but was continued after Griffin’s attorney, Allyson Melancon, raised issue with a document Lafayette Consolidated Government’s counsel, Michael Corry, denied her ahead of the hearing.
Melancon said she requested a copy of the police department’s internal affairs standard operating procedures on July 28 to ensure her client’s investigation was handled by the book. She said she received a denial Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before Griffin’s scheduled hearing.
Melancon and Corry went back and forth about the request, with Corry arguing that he felt the document wasn’t relevant to the issues of the case and that he wasn’t comfortable releasing the document to the public.
“Just because a party asked for something doesn’t mean it’s entitled to publication to the entire public,” he said.
“Mr. Corry says everything was done by the book but how do we know what the book is when they refuse to give it to y’all and refuse to give it to me?” Melancon asked.
Board member Paul Mouton, the police department’s representative on the board, questioned why the IA standard operating procedures wouldn’t be public record and raised concerns that denying Griffin’s team the requested documents could create an avenue for appeal of the board’s eventual decision. Mouton has served as a public information officer for LPD in the past.
Corry and Melancon convened during a brief recess and agreed to seek the opinion of the 15th Judicial District Court on the issue.
The board will receive an update on the status of the district court’s opinion at their next meeting on Sept. 14. If an opinion has been handed down, the board will look to set a special date for Griffin’s appeal hearing. If not, they’ll slate the hearing for their regular Oct. 12 meeting, provided a judicial opinion is handed down in time.
Griffin was terminated effective Jan. 21 after an internal affairs investigation found he violated policies including “not knowingly [making] false or untrue statements — whether written or verbal,” committing “conduct deemed unbecoming of an employee of the LCG” and ensuring “a harassment-free and discrimination-free workplace,” his termination letter said.
The investigation into Griffin stemmed from an allegation that Griffin sexually harassed a female colleague, primarily through text messages. The harassment came to light after the woman confided in a male co-worker, who in turn filed a report about what she’d shared, investigative documents said.
Griffin had served as interim police chief for two weeks when the report came to light on Oct. 21. He was placed on administrative leave until early January, when he was demoted back to his previous rank as a sergeant, prior to his termination.