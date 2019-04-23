Four men are wanted in a shooting and home invasion in Eunice, KATC reports.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said four suspects knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of Childs Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday. When the victim opened the door, the four men forced their way inside.
A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the leg before the suspects fled on foot, Fontenot said.
The victim and another individual were home at the time of the shooting. The suspects allegedly told the victim to “give it to me” repeatedly but the victims told police they were unsure what the suspects were referring to, Fontenot said.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.