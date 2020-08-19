A 73-year-old New Iberia man died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in St. Mary Parish.
Duel E. Judice sustained fatal injuries when his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off Big John Road, the north frontage road for U.S. 90 East near La. 668, for unknown reasons around 6:30 a.m. Judice’s motorcycle struck a culvert and the 73-year-old was ejected from the bike, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Judice was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is not suspected in the crash, but standard toxicology samples were collected, the statement said.