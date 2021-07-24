A 57-year-old man was stabbed to death on South Saint Antoine Street in Lafayette on Friday night, police say.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of South Saint Antoine Street around 10:24 p.m. Friday and found the victim, identified as Kennedy Mouton, Sr., suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Investigators did not have information on a suspect and no one has been arrested in the case as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information in the fatal stabbing is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.