On the heels an arrest Friday of a Sam Houston High student, Calcasieu Parish deputies say they arrested a Sulphur High student on Sunday.
The 14-year-old Sam Houston student was arrested after allegedly sending text messages threatening a school shooting.
The 17-year-old arrested Sunday is also accused of threatening a shooting.
Deputies were called Sunday and told that the student was making social medial threats to shoot classmates.
During the initial investigation detectives learned the 17-year-old threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week, but did not specify if it would actually occur on school property.
After further investigation detectives interviewed the 17-year-old and he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.