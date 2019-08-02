A Crowley man was arrested for setting a house on fire after an argument with the home’s resident.
Peter Onezine Jr., 22, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a count of simple arson after an investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a release.
On May 5, the Crowley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of West 4th Street and determined the home was purposely set on fire. A vacant neighboring home also sustained fire damage, the release said.
Deputies determined Onezine and the home’s resident had an altercation before the fire and on the night of the blaze Onezine was staying at a home down the street.