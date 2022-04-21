An Arnaudville man has been charged with murder after investigators say he supplied a 20-year-old woman with the fentanyl-laced drugs that led to her fatal overdose in October.
Damien Dashaun Bernard, 25, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II drug, by a Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday.
Bernard is accused in the death of 20-year-old JonTerez Broussard, who suffered a drug overdose Oct. 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Broussard was treated by paramedics and taken to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center but died from injuries associated with her overdose on Oct. 30.
Her cause of death was attributed to a drug laced with fentanyl she consumed. Broussard was unaware of the presence of the fentanyl at the time she used the drugs, police said.
Bernard was arrested in her death in January by investigators with the Lafayette Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
A section of Louisiana’s second-degree murder statute allows a person to be arrested and prosecuted if the distribution or dispensing of an illegal drug is the direct cause of a death. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life imprisonment without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette student was remembered by loved ones as a young woman who was passionate and tenacious, and loved to travel and create funny videos for social media. She was the youngest of five children and three weeks away from her 21st birthday.
Broussard’s funeral went viral after a family member shared a darkly humorous video from her services. Her family said they’re committed to using the online attention to warn people about the dangers of fentanyl-laced recreational drugs.
“Fentanyl-laced recreational drugs are a crisis affecting young people across this country,” JonTerez’s father, Bob Broussard, said in a November interview. “What we’re about is saving lives and raising the level of consciousness of high school and college students locally, statewide and nationally about the presence and dangers of fentanyl in commonly used recreational drugs that were previously thought safe and nonlethal.”
Prosecutions are moving forward in at least two other fatal overdose deaths from 2021.
Elies Charles, 33, of Lafayette, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the May 4 death of Joseph Oliver LaPrairie, IV, 28, who died from an overdose in the 100 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road.
In a separate case, Kermit Gobert, 28, of Duson was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the Aug. 14 death of Sodasha Jonette Derouselle and three counts of cruelty to juveniles for allowing children under the age of 17 to be present during the manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing or attempted manufacturing, distribution or purchasing of a controlled dangerous substance.
Gobert is accused of supplying Derouselle with the heroin and fentanyl that caused her fatal overdose, then leaving their children alone with her body at an apartment complex off Prejean Road in Carencro, police said.