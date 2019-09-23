A Louisiana father pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the murder of his 2-month-old daughter, who died in March after she and her twin brother suffered severe injuries, officials say.
Dwayne Edmond Richard, Sr., 25, of Mandeville, appeared in court Tuesday via video conference and pleaded not guilty to a count each of second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to juveniles and cruelty to a juvenile for a separate incident. All three counts are felonies.
Richard has been incarcerated in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since April. His bond is currently set at $800,000 for the second-degree murder charge, according to online jail records. His pre-trial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Richard and Ayana Ladelle, 23, of Lafayette, were arrested April 1 on one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles after the infants were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, a release from the Lafayette Police Department said. Authorities were alerted after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services investigated a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey Drive in Lafayette.
The girl, Da’Nae Richard, died from her injuries March 30. The boy survived and was placed with a family after being released from the hospital, the release said.
A Lafayette grand jury declined to indict Ladelle in July.
Lafayette Parish court records show Richard has a history of abuse starting in February 2016, when he was charged with domestic abuse child endangerment. The charge was reduced in a plea deal to misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. Richard pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, including two days without the benefit of probation or parole.
In November 2017, Richard again was arrested and charged with second-offense domestic abuse battery, second-offense domestic abuse battery with a child present and resisting arrest, court records show. Richard again entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of second-offense domestic abuse battery.
He was sentenced to eight months on each count to run concurrently and with credit for time served. Jail records show he was jailed in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center from Nov. 26, 2017, until May 30, 2018.
Acadiana Advocate staff reporter Claire Taylor contributed to this report.