A Crowley man died over the weekend from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on La. 13 south of La. 92 in Acadia Parish.
Tracy Gerard Monceaux, 56, died Saturday at a local hospital, according to a Monday news release from Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday when the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Monceaux was driving southbound on La. 13 ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the initial investigation by State Police.
Monceaux was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.