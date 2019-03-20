The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating after an outdated FEMA trailer was found burning near the intersection of Shadow Bluff Drive and Louisiana Avenue Wednesday.
Fire department spokesman Alton Trahan said the trailer was abandoned on the roadside and passerby called in the fire around 11 a.m. It’s unclear how long the trailer was there, or who was towing the unit before it caught fire, he said.
Fire department investigators are working to determine who owned the trailer and what happened before the unit caught fire. They’re also investigating the fire’s cause, Trahan said.
The trailer is a total loss, he said.