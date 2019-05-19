A New Iberia teenager was killed and several other people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday.
State Police say Grace Gonsoulin, 17, was driving westbound on La. Highway 96 near the St. Martin and Lafayette parish line shortly before 1:45 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, she crossed into oncoming traffic.
Her vehicle collided with a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Ramon Lopez-Alicea, 42, of Franklin, who was in the eastbound lane, and Jacoby George, 25, of St Martinville who was behind the Dodge in a Mercury Grand Marquis.
Gonsoulin was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. A toxicology sample was taken, but impairment isn't suspected, according to State Police.
Two passengers in Gonsoulin's Honda Accord, Lopez-Alicea and four of his passengers sustained moderate to severe injuries. George was uninjured.