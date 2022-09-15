A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
The boy considered the victim in the case cooperated and was escorted to the office, where he informed the officer the 15-year-old had made threats of violence against him during their argument.
“The student that we placed under arrest made threats to the child by saying that, ‘He does not fight. He has guns, and he shoots people,’” she said.
The 15-year-old refused to go to the office, and the school’s second SRO was called to assist, Green said. The boy refused to walk to the office on his own and the school resource officer took his arm to escort him to the office, which is when things “went downhill” and the boy made additional threats against the SRO, she said.
“Basically he said, ‘I’m going to call 911, ask for you and when you and your friends show up, I’ll shoot y’all,’” Green said.
The school resource officers’ body cameras were on during the incident, the spokesperson said.
Green said the events that led to the verbal fight between the two boys are under investigation.
The 15-year-old was taken to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home and held on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm upon a peace officer, Green said.
The aggravated assault charges apply because though a firearm was not present at the time, the student and SRO could “reasonably believe that this person has a firearm and could follow through with their threats,” the spokesperson said.
Green said it was an unfortunate situation but part of school resource officers’ jobs is preventing possible shooting incidents on school campuses. All threats have to be taken seriously, she said.