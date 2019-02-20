UPDATE: Maegan Adkins-Barras, 32, of Broussard, was arrested Wednesday for posting on social media a video of a student fight at Acadiana High School, according to Scott Police Department.
She was booked with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.
"Parents who receive information concerning criminal activity on school campuses are urged to contact their local police department or school administration," Scott Police Chief Chad Leger posted on the department's Facebook page. "Posting videos and photos of illegal activity on social media is against the law in the State of Louisiana. Violators of the law could be fined not more than five hundred dollars or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both."
ORIGINAL STORY:
A fight between two students at Acadiana High sent one child to the hospital, according to KATC.
The student, who has not been identified because of his age, was checked out at the hospital and has been released, police say.
The two students were fighting at Acadiana High School when one student hit his head on a concrete bench. That student was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The students involved in the altercation were disciplined in accordance with LPSS guidelines and the SRO will determine if any citations are to be issued, school officials say.
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said two students are facing criminal charges.