Five Texas men arrested after attempting to rob Baton Rouge ATMs on Monday are connected to a similar incident in Lafayette on Sunday, police say.
Kobe Stephens, 21; Travonteay Stephens, 20; Dartamian Landry, 18; Davon Crumity, 20, all of Houston; and Kylan McCoy, 18, of Pearland, Texas, were arrested after they attempted to break into ATMs at the Chase Bank at 3554 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and the Chase Bank at 7346 Highland Road, Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola said in a statement.
The men drove different stolen vehicles during each theft, including a red Ford F-250 and a white Ford F-250. Four of the suspects fled after the second theft attempt and were arrested with the help of police dogs, while the fifth, McCoy, was arrested while attempting to pick up his partners in a different vehicle, Coppola said.
In Lafayette, the five men are accused of attempting to break into an ATM in the 5200 block of Johnston Street around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the five men will be transferred to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on counts of attempted theft over $100,000, criminal conspiracy and theft of a motor vehicle once the Baton Rouge investigation concludes.
In Baton Rouge, Kobe Stephens, Travonteay Stephens, Landry and Crumity were each booked on counts of resisting arrest, aggravated obstruction of a public roadway, two counts of attempted theft, theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of simple criminal damage to property.
McCoy was booked on two counts of attempted theft, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.